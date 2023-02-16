Madison Beer Announces Debut Memoir: Says it Took ‘Extremely Dark Times to Get Here’

Madison Beer announced on Wednesday that her first-ever memoir , The Half of It , is set to hit shelves on April 25.

The singer shared the news on social media, writing that it felt “truly surreal to be announcing this book” and that she was excited to share her story. She wrote that the book will cover “the reality of being signed at twelve, to everything that followed, where i am now, and my journey of reconciling with everything that came before.”

Beer added that while it has taken her ” a lot of extremely dark times to get here,” she felt “incredibly ready to tell you these chapters of my story. i hope you love it. i can’t wait to reintroduce myself to you.”

The book’s title page shows a dedication to Beer’s mother, father, and brother; underneath it she also dedicates the memoir to “the Younger Madison I’m writing this about—thank you for getting me here. I hope I’ve made you proud.”

Last fall, Beer shared her single “ Showed Me (How I Fell in Love With You) .” The track followed the release of “ Dangerous ” earlier last year and “I Have Never Felt More Alive” from the film Fall .