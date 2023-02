wgxa.tv

'Who's going to monitor these?': Citizens question who will monitor new $700K cameras By Ereina Plunkett, 11 days ago

By Ereina Plunkett, 11 days ago

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- At over $700,000 dollars, Mayor Lester Miller says the dozens of lenses that will be pointed at you will be worth ...