Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First responders train for upcoming Guns & Hoses matches

By Aaron Chatman,

11 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — We are only weeks away from the annual Guns & Hoses event to benefit 911 Gives Hope. The event pits local law enforcement and firefighters against one another in a charity boxing match.

A large portion of the proceeds go to raising awareness of Prader–Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disease that causes a person to have a constant feeling of hunger. We’re told the rest of the proceeds will be used to help children and people with disabilities.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News talked with two first responders who are training for their matches. They tell us that the majority of first responders do other training aside from boxing, such as CrossFit and power lifting.

Guns & Hoses is set to take place April 15 at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

