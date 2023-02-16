Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: 2 injured after Albany shooting

By Courtney Ward,

11 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department is investigating after a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident began as a call for shots fired in the area of First and Quail Streets. Police said two men were shot at the intersection. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

