Police: 2 injured after Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Police Department is investigating after a shooting Wednesday night.
The incident began as a call for shots fired in the area of First and Quail Streets. Police said two men were shot at the intersection. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center.
