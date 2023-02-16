Public to give input on New Haven superintendent search

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers and the public will have their final chance to weigh in on what they want in the next New Haven Public Schools superintendent.

The first meeting was held Wednesday at the Barack Obama Magnet University School, where a search firm that’s helping to sift through candidates listened to educators speak.

“I think it would be wise for the new superintendent to make sure there is a partnership developed between teachers and admin so that we can work together and be successful in one common goal — that is keep kids first, and do what is best for our school system,” said Robert Gibson, a former New Haven teacher.

Another meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Barack Obama Magnet University School. A third is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Parish House next to Betsy Ross Arts Magnet School.

