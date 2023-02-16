Open in App
Hempstead, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Hempstead Town Board unanimously approves district maps despite residents' concerns

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ezyr_0kp5ckcq00

Some Town of Hempstead residents are not happy with the town board's unanimous approval of a new district map.

Opponents say the new lines, which were approved on Tuesday, deliberately split minority neighborhoods.

"Not only is it suppression to minorities, it's suppression to all of us in the Town of Hempstead," says former Nassau legislator Dave Denenberg. "We're getting district that aren't truly reflective of who the Town of Hempstead really is. That hurts all of us."

A lawyer for the town Wednesday defends the board decision, saying the map is "fair and legally compliant."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hempstead, NY newsLocal Hempstead, NY
Long Island towns to increase public safety patrols in response to planned 'National Day of Hate'
Long Beach, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Official: Rising fees in Huntington will ultimately help attract more town workers
Huntington, NY13 hours ago
Overhaul of Newark park aims to change its previous role in crimes
Newark, NJ8 hours ago
Empty vendor stalls at Fordham Plaza irk Community Board 6 members
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Town of Babylon rejects turning Copiague motel into emergency housing shelter
Babylon, NY2 days ago
Suffolk police: 'Serious altercation' at West Babylon's Pour House Tavern
West Babylon, NY1 day ago
Department of Transportation seeks input on Brooklyn-Queens Expressway expansion
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Mayor: Man slashed with machete in Spring Valley
Spring Valley, NY2 days ago
Renovations coming to 3 Bronx NYCHA buildings in $128 million deal
Bronx, NY18 hours ago
Spotlight New Jersey: Communities in Cooperation, Inc. – helping former inmates succeed
Newark, NJ17 hours ago
African Immigrants Commission of New York hosts violence intervention summit in Melrose
New York City, NY1 day ago
Headlines: Poughkeepsie drug and gun arrest, New Rochelle shooting, head-on crash in Ramapo
Poughkeepsie, NY51 minutes ago
NYC Ferry commuters to get faster trip to Wall Street next month
New York City, NY17 hours ago
East End Full Show: Lucia of Mattituck; Eastern Front Brewing Co.; Lumber & Salt
Mattituck, NY1 day ago
Officials: Water main repairs to affect some North Jersey towns
Elmwood Park, NJ2 days ago
Suffolk police officers help deliver baby on shoulder of Long Island Expressway
Brentwood, NY19 hours ago
‘A ticking time bomb.’ Teachers union expresses concern about violence at Perth Amboy middle school
Perth Amboy, NJ2 days ago
‘A rebellion against the status quo’ – Historian recalls Newark 1967 civil rights unrest
Newark, NJ13 hours ago
Blind, disabled Bridgeport senior faces uncertain housing future
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Vague threat against Jewish community has New Jersey congregations on alert
Highland Park, NJ1 day ago
Police: 2 women shot, suspect at large in East New York
New York City, NY1 day ago
Beacon police: Threat made against Rombout Middle School unfounded
Beacon, NY2 days ago
Code Blue goes into effect across several cities as bitter blast hits New Jersey
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Parents ‘comfortable’ returning to Jersey City school after reports of an early morning bomb threat
Jersey City, NJ3 days ago
Police: Man stabbed outside business on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon
West Babylon, NY1 day ago
State police: Off-duty NYPD officer critically injured in fatal Palisades Parkway crash
Haverstraw, NY9 hours ago
Civil rights activist Mary McBride-Lee aims to educate youth on past sacrifices
Bridgeport, CT18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy