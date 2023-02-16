Hempstead Town Board unanimously approves district maps despite residents' concerns

Some Town of Hempstead residents are not happy with the town board's unanimous approval of a new district map.

Opponents say the new lines, which were approved on Tuesday, deliberately split minority neighborhoods.

"Not only is it suppression to minorities, it's suppression to all of us in the Town of Hempstead," says former Nassau legislator Dave Denenberg. "We're getting district that aren't truly reflective of who the Town of Hempstead really is. That hurts all of us."

A lawyer for the town Wednesday defends the board decision, saying the map is "fair and legally compliant."