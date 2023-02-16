‘No idea’: Gaston County teachers unsure how to handle continuing payroll problems

Teachers in Gaston County are growing more frustrated because some have been underpaid while others have been overpaid.

The paycheck issues have been a problem since August.

Gaston County Schools officials said progress is being made to resolve the payroll issues, which still plague the district.

However, there are still major problems.

For instance, after-school workers continue to receive comp time for overtime hours they have worked when they should be paid for it.

It’s been a year since a change in payroll software led to Gaston County Schools employees getting inaccurate paychecks, funds not deposited in retirement accounts, or paychecks seemingly that vanished into thin air.

Savannah Hammond is in her second year of teaching third grade in Dallas.

“With this new pay system, it’s been different every month,” she said. “So, I really don’t know how much I’m supposed to be getting paid each month, which is very scary.”

Hammond said she was paid double in August and put that money aside.

Her regular pay in January 2022 was $3,800. In August, it jumped to $7,600 because of the problem with the payroll software.

“They have not given me any directions on how I’m supposed to pay it back,” Hammond said.

Returning the overpayment isn’t the only thing Hammond worries about.

The district sent her a W-2 so she can do her taxes.

“I can tell it’s not right, but I don’t know what’s wrong with it,” she said. “I have no idea how to read a W-2 and so I know it’s wrong. But I don’t know how to break down things and see where it’s actually wrong”

Hammond said the payroll issues have been so complex, it’s impossible to know what questions to ask.

“I want some answers,” she said. “I want to know the breakdown of how they’re going to figure out how much I owe. I don’t want them to just give me a number and then that number be wrong.”

District officials addressed erroneous W-2s during their most recent update to school board members on outstanding payroll issues.

The Gaston County Association of Educators is planning to be at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Several employees plan to speak to board members during public comment to ask for better communication from officials.

