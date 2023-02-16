Open in App
Delaware State
Biden appoints Bill Russo as new assistant secretary of state for global public affairs

By Brady Knox,

11 days ago

P resident Joe Biden named Bill Russo the new assistant secretary of state for global public affairs at the State Department.

Russo will be taking over from Elizabeth Trudeau, who was appointed by Biden in June 2022. He began his state career under the Obama administration and went on to serve the Biden administration in several different positions, including as the Bureau of Global Public Affairs's deputy assistant secretary for strategic messaging. He also served as Biden's spokesman at the conclusion of the latter's vice presidency.

FBI SEARCHED UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE LOOKING FOR BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

The Bureau of Global Public Affairs says its mission is "to serve the American people by effectively communicating U.S. foreign policy priorities and the importance of diplomacy to American audiences, and engaging foreign publics to enhance their understanding of and support for the values and policies of the United States."

Russo holds a Master of Arts in environment, development, and policy from the University of Sussex in Brighton, England, and an Honors Bachelor of Arts in political science, history, and English from the University of Delaware, Biden's alma mater.

Russo's position was renamed in 2018 to add "Global" to the title. Michael Collins of the Apollo 11 mission and current Strategic Communications Communicator John Kirby previously held the role.

