Open in App
ESPN

Carlos Alcaraz wins 3-set opener at Argentina Open

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOR73_0kp5ZVnQ00

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match of the year on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the Argentina Open.

The 19-year-old US Open champion missed the Australian Open with a leg injury and ceded the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic , who won the title in Melbourne.

Alcaraz will face Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament. Lajovic beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-3, 6-1.

Local favorite Diego Schwartzman and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy