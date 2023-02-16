NOTICE

MILLBURN TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2631-23

NOTICE OF PENDING BOND ORDINANCE AND SUMMARY

The bond ordinance, the summary terms of which are included herein, was introduced and passed upon first reading at a meeting of the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex, State of New Jersey, on February 7, 2023. It will be further considered for final passage, after public hearing thereon, at a meeting of the Township Committee to be held at its meeting room in the Town Hall, 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn, New Jersey, on March 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. During the week prior to and up to and including the date of such meeting copies of the full ordinance will be available, at no cost and during regular business hours, at the Clerk's office for the members of the general public who shall request the same. The summary of the terms of such bond ordinance follows:

Title: BOND ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR PHASES II(b), III(b), IV, V and VI OF THE TOWNSHIP'S ALLOCABLE SHARE OF THE FLOOD MITIGATION FACILITIES PROJECT OF THE JOINT MEETING OF ESSEX AND UNION COUNTIES, BY AND FOR THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, IN THE COUNTY OF ESSEX, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, APPROPRIATING $3,440,000 THEREFOR AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $3,440,000 BONDS OR NOTES TO FINANCE THE COST THEREOF.

Purpose(s): Funding the Township's allocable share of capital improvement projects being undertaken by the Joint Meeting for (a) the unfunded portion of Phase II of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Co-Generation Upgrade) consisting of (i) upgrades to the existing Co-Generation Facility to power an Effluent Pumping Station, two stormwater pumping stations, and the Sludge Dewatering Facility, (ii) the acquisition and installation of two engine generator sets and associated equipment including all required electrical and instrumentational connections to integrate the new engines into the existing systems, (iii) the acquisition and installation of digester gas and natural gas piping to the new engines, (iv) construction of a new substation at the Sludge Dewatering Facility, and (v) the installation of medium voltage connections to the Co-Generation grid ("Phase II(b)"); (b) the unfunded portion of Phase III of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Main Treatment Plant Walls) consisting of, but not limited to, the construction of reinforced concrete flood protection walls around the Main Treatment Plant site including, but not limited to, the installation of four (4) flood protection swing gates, the demolition of the existing guard house and the construction of a new guard house, the construction of five (5) storm sewer isolation chambers with sluice gates and electric actuators, the realignment and repaving of various treatment plant roadways, the construction of a new emergency access roadway, the relocation and protection of existing utilities, and associated grading and site restoration ("Phase III(b)"); (c) Phase IV of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Stormwater Pumping Station) consisting of the rehabilitation of the existing Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) Stormwater Pumping Station including the removal of existing equipment, modifications to the existing pumping station structure, installation of three (3) new storm water pumps and discharge piping, replacement of two (2) existing sluice gates, installation of two (2) new sluice gates, modifications to the existing storm water piping influent to the pumping station, replacement of storm water inlet gratings, installation of a new seal water service to the pumping station, installation of new electrical power to the pumping station, and site restoration ("Phase IV"); (d) Phase V of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Biosolids Site Wall) consisting of the construction of reinforced concrete flood walls on piles with steel sheeting subsurface cut-off walls around the four (4) sides of the Biosolids Facilities Site including installation of flood gates for vehicular access, modifications to the existing entrance roadways, construction of stormwater facilities to redirect on-site stormwater to the proposed Biosolids Stormwater Pumping Station, and coordination with and/or relocation of various utilities within the project area ("Phase V"); and (e) Phase VI of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Biosolids Stormwater Pumping Station) consisting of a below ground reinforced concrete stormwater pumping station for the Biosolids Facilities Site including modifications to the site stormwater collection system to redirect the flow of on-site stormwater into the pumping station, installation of submersible stormwater pumps and associated piping, valves, electrical and instrumentation equipment, and site restoration ("Phase VI" and together with Phase II(b), Phase III(b), Phase IV, and Phase V, the "Project").

Appropriation: $3,440,000

Bonds/Notes Authorized: $3,440,000

Grants (if any) Appropriated: $-0-

Section 20 Costs: $775,583

Useful Life: 30 years

