Open in App
Millburn, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

MILLBURN TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2631-23 NOTICE OF PENDING BOND ORDINANCE AND SUMMARY

By Elise Margulis,

11 days ago

NOTICE

MILLBURN TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2631-23

NOTICE OF PENDING BOND ORDINANCE AND SUMMARY

The bond ordinance, the summary terms of which are included herein, was introduced and passed upon first reading at a meeting of the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex, State of New Jersey, on February 7, 2023. It will be further considered for final passage, after public hearing thereon, at a meeting of the Township Committee to be held at its meeting room in the Town Hall, 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn, New Jersey, on March 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. During the week prior to and up to and including the date of such meeting copies of the full ordinance will be available, at no cost and during regular business hours, at the Clerk's office for the members of the general public who shall request the same.  The summary of the terms of such bond ordinance follows:

Title: BOND ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR PHASES II(b), III(b), IV, V and VI OF THE TOWNSHIP'S ALLOCABLE SHARE OF THE FLOOD MITIGATION FACILITIES PROJECT OF THE JOINT MEETING OF ESSEX AND UNION COUNTIES, BY AND FOR THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, IN THE COUNTY OF ESSEX, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, APPROPRIATING $3,440,000 THEREFOR AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF $3,440,000 BONDS OR NOTES TO FINANCE THE COST THEREOF.

Purpose(s):  Funding the Township's allocable share of capital improvement projects being undertaken by the Joint Meeting for (a) the unfunded portion of Phase II of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Co-Generation Upgrade) consisting of (i) upgrades to the existing Co-Generation Facility to power an Effluent Pumping Station, two stormwater pumping stations, and the Sludge Dewatering Facility, (ii) the acquisition and installation of two engine generator sets and associated equipment including all required electrical and instrumentational connections to integrate the new engines into the existing systems, (iii) the acquisition and installation of digester gas and natural gas piping to the new engines, (iv) construction of a new substation at the Sludge Dewatering Facility, and (v) the installation of medium voltage connections to the Co-Generation grid ("Phase II(b)"); (b) the unfunded portion of Phase III of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Main Treatment Plant Walls) consisting of, but not limited to, the construction of reinforced concrete flood protection walls around the Main Treatment Plant site including, but not limited to, the installation of four (4) flood protection swing gates, the demolition of the existing guard house and the construction of a new guard house, the construction of five (5) storm sewer isolation chambers with sluice gates and electric actuators, the realignment and repaving of various treatment plant roadways, the construction of a new emergency access roadway, the relocation and protection of existing utilities, and associated grading and site restoration ("Phase III(b)"); (c) Phase IV of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Stormwater Pumping Station) consisting of the rehabilitation of the existing Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) Stormwater Pumping Station including the removal of existing equipment, modifications to the existing pumping station structure, installation of three (3) new storm water pumps and discharge piping, replacement of two (2) existing sluice gates, installation of two (2) new sluice gates, modifications to the existing storm water piping influent to the pumping station, replacement of storm water inlet gratings, installation of a new seal water service to the pumping station, installation of new electrical power to the pumping station, and site restoration ("Phase IV"); (d) Phase V of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Biosolids Site Wall) consisting of the construction of reinforced concrete flood walls on piles with steel sheeting subsurface cut-off walls around the four (4) sides of the Biosolids Facilities Site including installation of flood gates for vehicular access, modifications to the existing entrance roadways, construction of stormwater facilities to redirect on-site stormwater to the proposed Biosolids Stormwater Pumping Station, and coordination with and/or relocation of various utilities within the project area ("Phase V"); and (e) Phase VI of the Flood Mitigation Facilities Project (Biosolids Stormwater Pumping Station) consisting of a below ground reinforced concrete stormwater pumping station for the Biosolids Facilities Site including modifications to the site stormwater collection system to redirect the flow of on-site stormwater into the pumping station, installation of submersible stormwater pumps and associated piping, valves, electrical and instrumentation equipment, and site restoration ("Phase VI" and together with Phase II(b), Phase III(b), Phase IV, and Phase V, the "Project").

Appropriation: $3,440,000

Bonds/Notes Authorized: $3,440,000

Grants (if any) Appropriated: $-0-

Section 20 Costs: $775,583

Useful Life: 30 years

This Notice is published pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40A:2-17.

BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Christine A. Gatti, RMC, Township Clerk

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Millburn, NJ newsLocal Millburn, NJ
For the First Time, A Single Family House in Newark Sells For Over $1M
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Cindy Todd, Washington School Administrative Assistant Passes Away
Millburn, NJ5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MAYORAL PROCLAMATION FOR HAZLET'S 175TH ANNIVERSARY
Hazlet, NJ4 hours ago
On the Princeton Agenda: Historic Preservation and More Trash Talk
Princeton, NJ6 hours ago
Summit Common Council Covers Varied Ground as Public Keeps Talking Maple Street
Summit, NJ1 day ago
ANCHOR Deadline for Franklin Residents is Almost Here
Franklin, NJ8 hours ago
Plans to Invigorate former Norton Oil site Approved 7-1 by Land Use Board
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
March 1 Wayne Town Council Meeting Agenda
Wayne, NJ20 hours ago
Council Members Vartan and Hairston Host Online Q&A, Feb 28
Summit, NJ7 hours ago
Newark Bids Farewell to Assistant Public Safety Director
Newark, NJ15 hours ago
Jersey City Officials Celebrate New Ward F Park
Jersey City, NJ9 hours ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
Warren Planning Board Update Feb. 2023
Warren, NJ2 days ago
Monday, Feb. 27: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ7 hours ago
Keyport Councilman Chris Demarest Calls for Action on Teen Recreation
Keyport, NJ7 hours ago
Taylor Reviews Intentional Integration Year Two
Maplewood, NJ13 hours ago
What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?
Doylestown, PA14 hours ago
Belmar Housing Authority receives nearly $100K from HUD
Belmar, NJ16 hours ago
Advisory Members Resign from 'Out Montclair' After Councilman Yacobellis' Conflict of Interest Allegations
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
Perth Amboy High School Students Plan Walkout, Parents Plan Protest at City Hall Over School Violence: Report
Perth Amboy, NJ8 hours ago
HOLMDEL TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT: Citizens Police Academy Accepting Applications
Holmdel, NJ4 hours ago
Rock the Block, Clark’s Firt-Ever Street Fair, Set to Take Place April 30
Clark, NJ2 days ago
Morris School District Holds Board of Education Meeting Monday Feb. 27
Morristown, NJ13 hours ago
Watchung Board of Education Discusses Architect, Ethics
Watchung, NJ1 day ago
Judges Needed for 2023 Nutley Academic Booster Club Science Fair
Nutley, NJ14 hours ago
Hasbrouck Heights PD Honors Two Businesses for Funding New Uniforms
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Bayonne Chili Champs Crowned in 4th Annual Competition
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Two Men Charged in Over $2M in Check Theft from US Post Office in Montclair
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
East Brunswick Public Library Closed Until Tuesday
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Nutley's Latest Scandal Centers on Ownership, Authenticity of Kingsland Manor's 'George Washington' Clock
Nutley, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy