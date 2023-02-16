TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE NO. 2629-23

BOND ORDINANCE STATEMENT AND SUMMARY

The bond ordinance, the summary terms of which are included herein, has been finally adopted by the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex, State of New Jersey, on February 7, 2023, and the 20-day period of limitation within which a suit, action or proceeding questioning the validity of such ordinance can be commenced, as provided in the Local Bond Law, has begun to run from the date of the first publication of this statement. Copies of the full ordinance are available, at no cost and during regular business hours, at the Clerk's office for members of the general public who request the same. The summary of the terms of such bond ordinance follows:

Title: BOND ORDINANCE TO AUTHORIZE THE ACQUISITION OF A NEW LADDER FIRE TRUCK, INCLUDING ORIGINAL APPARATUS AND EQUIPMENT, IN, BY AND FOR THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN, IN THE COUNTY OF ESSEX, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, TO APPROPRIATE THE SUM OF $1,500,000 TO PAY THE COST THEREOF, TO MAKE A DOWN PAYMENT, TO AUTHORIZE THE ISSUANCE OF BONDS TO FINANCE SUCH APPROPRIATION AND TO PROVIDE FOR THE ISSUANCE OF BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES IN ANTICIPATION OF THE ISSUANCE OF SUCH BONDS.

Purpose(s): Acquisition of a new ladder fire truck, including original apparatus and equipment, in, by and for the Township.

Appropriation: $1,500,000

Bonds/Notes Authorized: $675,000

Grants (if any) Appropriated: -0-

Section 20 Costs: $5,000

Useful Life: 10 years

BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Christine A. Gatti, RMC

Millburn Township Clerk