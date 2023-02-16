Open in App
Newton, NJ
TAPinto.net

Town of Newton: Accepting Applications for Part Time Administrative Assistant in Clerk's Office

By Jenny Dericks,

11 days ago

NEWTON, NJ – The Town of Newton is accepting applications from for the position of part time administrative assistant assisting the Municipal Clerk.  The position is for administrative and clerical support to the clerk in a town of approximately 8,300 residents.

The position is a part-time, civil service non-competitive clerical position for an average of 15 hours per week.

The position will pay $20 per hour.  The position will remail open until it is filled.

Specific Responsibilities
Prepare a wide variety of correspondence, manuals, and spreadsheets
Provide assistance and support to visitors and customers at the window, via the phone and/or email
Organizes and maintains the filing systems, filing all incoming documents in proper locations
Other duties as assigned by the Municipal Clerk
Qualified applicants will meet these specific requirements:

Requires 3+ years of solid administrative and/or office experience

Must have excellent interpersonal communication skills, both verbal and written, as well as strong customer service focus
Proficient in Microsoft Office; including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook (or equivalent Google products)
Excellent organizational and problem-solving skills
Must be dedicated and responsible in all tasks
Ability to effectively multi-task required
Strong attention to detail; the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

The position will remain open until it is filled.

Apply online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEjSv_0kp5ZRGW00

