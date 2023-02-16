NOTICE

MILLBURN TOWNSHIP

ORDINANCE 2633-23

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the following Ordinance was submitted in writing, introduced, read by title and passed on first reading at a meeting of the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex on Monday, February 7, 2023. The ordinance will be considered for final passage and adoption at the public hearing held at a meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Municipal Building, 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn, New Jersey when and where or at such time and place to which said meeting may be adjourned, all persons interested will be given an opportunity to be heard concerning said ordinance. Millburn Town Hall will open for this meeting beginning at 6:30PM and details on the meeting and agenda may be located at town hall, on our website https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/AgendaCenter or by contacting the Municipal Clerks Office at 973-564-7092. Copies of the ordinances in full may be requested at no charge from the Millburn Clerk’s Office.

BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Christine A. Gatti, RMC, Township Clerk

ORDINANCE NO. 2633-23

ORDINANCE AMENDING AND SUPPLEMENTING THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN DEVELOPMENT

REGULATIONS AND ZONING ORDINANCE

WHEREAS, the Township of Millburn (“the Township”) executed a Settlement Agreement with Fair Share Housing Center on August 17, 2021 that determines the municipality’s affordable housing obligation and the preliminary compliance plan for how the obligation will be addressed; and

WHEREAS, the Settlement Agreement called for the Township to satisfy a portion of Millburn’s unmet need obligation by permitting residential development in locations and at densities identified in the Settlement Agreement; and

WHEREAS, the Township Committee and the Township desire to adopt a Zoning Ordinance implementing these terms and conditions of the Settlement Agreement.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Council of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex and State of New Jersey as follows:

Section 1: Zone Boundaries. The following standards shall govern development on Block 5304, Lot 1 as a zoning overlay. Development may use the standards contained herein or those contained in the underlying Conservation-Recreation (C) zone presently governing development of Block 5304, Lot 1.

Section 2: Development Regulations

606.4.5 Residential Multi-Family Affordable Housing RMF – AH5.

Purpose. To provide for potential future development of the Canoe Brook Country Club or portions thereof for residential development.

Permitted Principal Uses

Apartments

Permitted Accessory Uses

Parking and loading areas

Sustainable building and site design features, such as but not limited to roof-mounted solar energy generating facilities, green roof, electric vehicle supply equipment, and stormwater retention systems.

Indoor and outdoor residential amenity space, except for rooftop decks and other rooftop amenities.

Any other use which is subordinate and customarily incidental to multifamily housing developments, and the use of which is limited building occupants and management.

Area and Setback Regulations.

Minimum tract area: 100 acres.

Minimum front setback: 10% lot depth.

Minimum side setback: 10% lot width.

Minimum rear setback: 20% of lot depth.

Minimum distance between principal buildings: 40 feet.

Maximum building coverage: 30%

Maximum lot coverage: 60%

Maximum building height: 40 feet / 3 stories.

No parking between the street line and the building.

Accessory Structures.

Minimum Side and Rear Yard Setback: 10 feet.

Distance from principal buildings: 20 feet.

Maximum Height: 18 feet.

Development Yield:

Maximum development yield for multifamily housing development shall not exceed a density of 8 dwelling units per acre.

Each apartment building shall not exceed 50,000 square feet of floor area.

All residential developments shall include an on-site affordable housing set-aside of 20% of the total number of units. The affordable housing units shall comply with the Township’s affordable housing regulations and the Uniform Housing Affordability Control Rules (N.J.A.C. 5:80-26.1), which shall control in the case of any conflicts with this ordinance, as well as the NJ Fair Housing Act (N.J.S.A. 52:27D-301 et seq). Compliance shall include but is not limited to the following: required bedroom and income distribution, with the sole exception that thirteen percent (13%) of the affordable units within each bedroom distribution shall be required to be for very low income households earning thirty percent (30%) or less of median income pursuant to the Fair Housing Act, affordability controls of at least thirty (30) years, phasing in compliance with N.J.A.C. 5:93-5.6(d), and affirmative marketing including posting of all affordable units on the New Jersey Housing Resource Center website in accordance with P.L. 2020, c. 51. Additionally, the affordable units shall be integrated with the market-rate units. In buildings with multiple dwelling units, the affordable units shall be generally distributed within each building with market units and the affordable units shall not be concentrated in separate building(s) or in separate area(s) or floor(s) from the market-rate units. The residents of the affordable units shall have full and equal access to all of the entryways, amenities, common areas, and recreation areas and facilities as the residents of the market-rate units.

No more than 50% of units may be age-restricted as to both market-rate and affordable housing units.

Other Provisions.

Private outdoor residential amenity space shall be provided at a rate of 100 square feet per unit.

No basement apartment dwelling units shall be permitted.

Dwelling units shall not be utilized for short term rentals pursuant to Section 606.2c3.