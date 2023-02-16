Open in App
Millburn, NJ
TAPinto.net

MILLBURN TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE 2632-23

By Elise Margulis,

11 days ago

NOTICE

MILLBURN TOWNSHIP
ORDINANCE 2632-23

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the following Ordinance was submitted in writing, introduced, read by title and passed on first reading at a meeting of the Township Committee of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex on Monday, February 7, 2023. The ordinance will be considered for final passage and adoption at the public hearing held at a meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Municipal Building, 375 Millburn Avenue, Millburn, New Jersey when and where or at such time and place to which said meeting may be adjourned, all persons interested will be given an opportunity to be heard concerning said ordinance. Millburn Town Hall will open for this meeting beginning at 6:30PM and details on the meeting and agenda may be located at town hall, on our website https://www.twp.millburn.nj.us/AgendaCenter or by contacting the Municipal Clerks Office at 973-564-7092. Copies of the ordinances in full may be requested at no charge from the Millburn Clerk’s Office.

BY ORDER OF THE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE

Christine A. Gatti, RMC, Township Clerk

ORDINANCE NO. 2632-23
ORDINANCE AMENDING RECREATION FEES IN CHAPTER 8, “PARKS AND RECREATIONAL AREAS”, OF THE REVISED GENERAL ORDINANCES OF THE TOWNSHIP OF MILLBURN

Statement of Purpose: The purpose of this Ordinance is for the Township to revise fees for Millburn Township Recreation Department programs.

