Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

California bill would put small, rural schools on ‘equal footing’ with larger schools in CIF football championship games

By Jose Franco,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJVW5_0kp5YT4B00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A proposed bill in the California Senate would mandate that all high school football state championship games be played at neutral sites.

Sen. Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) introduced bill SB-486 on Tuesday.

The bill aims at ensuring rural schools be treated “equally” when it comes to host sites for California Interscholastic Federation football championship games.

The bill comes months after Shafter High School played and lost a CIF football championship game on a field that was wet and muddy hosted at Orland High School. Shafter head football coach Jerald Pierucci was furious following the game and went on a tirade against the CIF about the playing conditions.

Shafter head coach Pierucci addresses fallout from comments following CIF title game

“It is a shame on the CIF that they allow a state championship game to be played on a field like this when you got Division 1 and 2 teams playing on turf. It is crap that you allow this stuff to happen,” Pierucci said following the game on Dec. 10.

Orland High School won the Division 5-A state title game, 20-7.

In lower divisions, higher-seeded teams host their division’s championship games.

The bill would add Section 33353.8 to the Education Code to read: “The California Interscholastic Federation shall hold all state football championship games at a neutral location that is comparable to the location of all other championship games.”

“Games need to be played on an equal footing and not relegate rural and small schools to unequal treatment,” Hurtado tweeted.

Five of the 15 high school football state championship games were held at a neutral site — Saddleback College — in 2022. According to the bill, college stadiums typically have turf fields that are less impacted by inclement weather and have access to better medical facilities.

Hurtado said there are enough college facilities in the state to host the championship games.

“By requiring state football championship games to be held at neutral locations,” the bill reads, “all teams will get a fair and equal playing experience.”

Liberty High School played its Division 1-A state championship game at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
California has received almost twice as much snow as the average for this time of year
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Northern California man wins $1.1 million with Powerball ticket
Susanville, CA3 days ago
Migrant advocates in California and Mexico critical of Biden’s new asylum guidelines
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Residents take advantage of snow-covered Mount Laguna
Mount Laguna, CA2 days ago
Fire breaks out at North County home
Oceanside, CA1 day ago
Did it really snow at the famous Hollywood Sign?
Beverly Hills, CA3 days ago
Man extricated from vehicle in North County collision dies
San Marcos, CA2 days ago
Rare blizzard warning issued as winter storm moves into Southern California
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Man killed in North County assault
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy