Mikal Bridges, traded for Kevin Durant, has huge, historic night

Mikal Bridges earned fans and admiration for his good-natured and understanding response to getting traded in the Kevin Durant blockbuster. And as it turns out, getting traded from the Phoenix Suns might have been the best thing to happen to Bridges. Because less than a week into his career with the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges is settling in nicely.

The Nets defeated the Miami Heat on Wednesday, winning 116-105. Bridges was a huge part of that, leading both teams with 45 points.

In the process, Bridges made and the Nets made history.

Bridges joined Durant , Kyrie Irving and Cam Thomas as Nets have a 45-point game this season. No other team in NBA has had four different players reach that mark in the same season.

The Nets made the obvious — but still creative — joke on Twitter.

Bridges was roundly praised in the NBA world for his breakout performance.

The Nets didn’t have anything close to the team success they should have had after signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant following the 2018-19 season. With those two players both now elsewhere, that era of Brooklyn’s history can be labeled a bust. But something good might have come out of its end. Thomas has taken advantage of the extra playing time and Bridges certainly looks like he can be a force.

If those two can be cornerstone players going forward, the Nets might come out of the fiasco that was the Durant-Irving era in decent shape.

