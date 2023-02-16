Open in App
Denver, CO
Denver mother of two missing for nearly two weeks

By Amy Wadas,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YBc9_0kp5XXdI00

DENVER — A Denver mother of two has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Investigators say Miranda Conner, 30, was last seen around 1 a.m. on February 3 in the area of East 44th Avenue and Argonne Street in Green Valley Ranch.

Conner's mother, Tabitha Spann, is pleading for answers from the community.

“I’m definitely worried she's in danger,” she said. “She will never ever go a day without speaking to her children or us her family. She's always on the phone with us. She would never leave her phone behind."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nvxap_0kp5XXdI00 Tabitha Spann

Spann, who lives in Arizona, says she received a call from her grandchildren — ages 11 and nine — asking if she knew where their mom was. She told the children no and asked to talk to Conner's roommate.

“I asked her how long had Miranda been missing. She said, 'Well, I haven't seen her in a couple of days,'” said Spann.

The Denver Police Department told Denver7 it couldn't confirm many details at this time, citing the sensitivity and integrity of the investigation. A spokesperson said investigators are actively looking into the circumstances of Conner's disappearance.

The Dock Ellis Foundation , a national organization that represents families of missing loved ones in the minority community, has stepped in to help find Conner.

"The picture is so much different. There is no comparison,” said Hjordis Ellis, chief operating officer of the Dock Ellis Foundation. “It’s about being a voice for the voiceless and has no one to speak up for them.”

Spann is begging anyone with information to call Denver police.

“We’re just asking for the public to open up their hearts and minds, and just think if they've seen something, hear something, just speak out,” she said.

Conner is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Denver PD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 720-913-2000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd5Pj_0kp5XXdI00
