Students at Westinghouse Academy in Homewood will learn remotely for the rest of the school week following a shooting outside of the building on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘Put these guns down’: 4 students shot outside Westinghouse Academy in Homewood West

The school made the announcement on Wednesday evening in a social media post.

Live synchronous learning will take place on Thursday and Friday.

It has not yet been announced if in-person learning will resume next week.

Multiple resources are available to students and staff following the shooting, including counselors, social workers and a school psychologist.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the main office at 412-529-3941.

