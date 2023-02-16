Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Benzinga

WallStreetBets Founder Reportedly Sues Reddit For Ousting Him As Moderator: 'Felt This Was Personal'

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal,

11 days ago
The founder of retail investor-driven discussion board WallStreetBets, Jaime Rogozinski, is reportedly suing Reddit for ousting him as moderator. What Happened: Rogozinski is accusing Reddit of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy