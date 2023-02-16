Broken Arrow Chamber holds auditions for next Rosco the Rooster

Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce is on the hunt for their newest Rooster Days Festival mascot.

Auditions were held on Feb. 15 and people gathered to fulfill their dreams of being the newest Rosco.

Scott Eudey, Rooster Days committee chairperson, said the auditions come as the previous Rosco has now retired.

“I jokingly said earlier he wanted to spend more time with his hen and eggs, but he, after after many years of doing a great job, decided it was time to bring on someone new and see what they can do with the suit and the role of Rosco,” Eudey said.

Eudey said there has only been a few people play the role of Rosco in the past.

It seems it takes a special type of person to rule the roost, if you will.

Eudey said they’re looking for someone with a big personality that can show it through all the feathers.

“Our last Rosco did an amazing job of having that personality that welcomed everyone and was able to express themselves while wearing the suit,” Eudey said. “I think that’s the big thing, is having that big personality that can come through the suit.”

According to Eudey, Rooster Days in the longest-running festival in Oklahoma and takes place in Broken Arrow.

“Actually, one of the longest in the United States, I believe,” Eudey said. “[It] started in the early thirties, basically where the community was trying to get into the infertile egg market so people were trading roosters and trying to expand that market. It was, you know, the depression. So it was hard times and they were looking for ways to make more money on the farming communities. So they started out with having a festival downtown.”

Eudey has been working with the Rooster Days Festival for 20 years and he said people come from all around to attend the festival, a lot of them coming home just for the day to continue tradition and attend the carnival they went to every year while growing up.

“Rooster Days is the weekend of May 18. We’re gonna have a bunch of stuff to do. It’ll be fun and exciting, have lots of music, lots of entertainment,” Eudey said.

Eudey said they will announce when the new Rosco is chosen and introduce them to the community.