Broken Arrow family at center of child death case faces new challenges in court

A Broken Arrow family at center of a high profile child death case is facing a new challenge in trying to reunite with their living grandson.

FOX23 previously reported extensively about Bill and Lisa Woolley. The couple was originally charged in the death of their grandson, Elijah Woolley, in 2018 and abuse of their other grandson.

All of the charges were dropped in 2021.

Their daughter, the boys’ mother, learned during a court hearing Wednesday in Wagoner County that she’s going to have to start from scratch to get the judge in the guardianship case recused due to a technicality.

It’s something she and her family have been trying to do, claiming the judge has been biased and lied about a guardianship form.

“What the judge told me is that it was the way I was going to get my son back,” explained Desiree Woolley. “The only way I was going to get my son back, which turned out to be the only way I wasn’t going to get him back because I pretty much signed my rights away when I signed the paper.”

She continued, “My son’s the only reason I keep coming back because I know that he belongs with his family.”

The judge in question has previously stated she cannot talk about matters involving children.

Additionally, the Woolley’s story is being featured in an upcoming documentary. The film will be screened at Circle Cinema March 25, 2023.

For more information on the film, you can check out the film’s Facebook page .