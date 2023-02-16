Florida man accused attempting to steal woman’s car while impersonating deputy

A Florida man is accused of impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and attempting to confiscate a woman’s vehicle, authorities said.

Luigi Lucian Michael Morin, 34, of Panama City, was arrested on Monday and charged with grand theft and impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office , Morin was wearing a sheriff’s office T-shirt and was riding a bicycle when he bumped into the victim’s vehicle at about 9:07 a.m. CST.

While there was no damage to the bicycle or the vehicle, but Morin allegedly got off his bicycle and yelled at the victim, alleging she was using the wrong turn signal, WMBB-TV reported.

The victim said that Morin told her to hand over her keys because he was a deputy with the sheriff’s office, according to the television station.

The victim then saw a passing Bay County Sheriff’s deputy and flagged them down, the news release stated .

Morin allegedly rode his bicycle away from the scene but was apprehended moments later, WMBB reported.

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are also trying to determine how Morin obtained a department shirt.