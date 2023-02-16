Argument between woman and ex sparks hourslong SWAT scene in NW Houston, HPD said

Children inside a home at the center of a SWAT situation in northwest Houston were able to get out with their mother. But the suspect remains holed up inside the home.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Crestdale, near YES Prep Northbrook High School. Houston police said that a woman's ex came to her apartment at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, and a disturbance ensued.

The woman and kids were able to get out, but her ex remains inside with a weapon, according to police.

At this point, no one has been hurt. We will continue to update this story as details become available.