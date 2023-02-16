Open in App
Grand Rapids, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Gabe Quillan makes transition from high school role player to college standout

By Jason Hutton,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIQZI_0kp5WlMT00 Gabe Quillan emerges for Hope

Gabe Quillan was a starter on the division two state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central basketball team two years ago."I really want to focus in the weight room," Quillan said. "Get my body where it needs to be conditioning and all that."

That team was loaded with guards that could score, so the 6'9 center didn't get a lot of shots with the Cougars.

"High school was fun for me" Quillan said, "because I was rebounding, that's about it."

Quillan is still rebounding, he's third in the MIAA averaging eight per game.

But now, he is also scoring, ninth in the league at 14.6 points per game.

"It is different, "Quillan said. "I've never really had this feeling before, but it feels good."

Ninth year Hope men's basketball coach Greg Mitchell saw Quillan play in AAU and loved his attitude and size.

"Gabe is a great story," Mitchell said. "You recruit kids on ability and potential and Gabe's was certainly on potential, no dis to Gabe at all, he's earned it. He lost a bunch of weight, he got his body rightand our guys trusted him at the end of the season last year as a freshman and you kind of had the signs of hey, there is something there."

Quillan is coming of his best game Saturday scoring 28 points and pulling down 16 rebounds in a win over Olivet.

"I really worked hard this summer," Quillan said. "My teammates are finding me the ball, I'm feeling good about my shot."

Last season as freshman, Quillan played in just 11 games averaging just four minutes a contest.

"I would probably say my coaches and the confidence they give me throughout practice," Quillan said about his transformation. "All my teammates are always hyping me up and giving me the ball that allowed me to really grow this year."

Changes like the one Quillan have made often happen in the offseason.

"Sometimes the best college players are the ones that didn't have the best high school careers because they really want to double down on how hard they are going to work, and how much they are going to invest, and this is all kind of new and exciting That is kind of where Gabe is, his best basketball is in front of him, sky is the limit."

Quillan still has the rest of this season and two more on the court to show what he is capable of.

Comments / 0
