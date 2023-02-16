Hope avenges blowout loss from 5 weeks ago, tops Calvin 65-57

Hope 65, Calvin 57

The Hope men's basketball team handed rival Calvin its first MIAA loss of the season Wednesday night 65-57 snapping the Knights 12-game winning streak in the process.

Senior point guard Clayton Dykhouse led the Flying Dutchmen (9-4, 15-9) with 22 points.

When the rivals met in Holland on January 11th with Knights leaving with a 32-point win.

"They came into our house and kind of took it to us," Dykhouse said about the previous meeting. "We kind of went into it with the attitude that everyone counted us out, they are the league champs for a reason, they are really, really solid and it means a lot to come in and play well and help my guys, win but also we had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys."

Tanner Wiegerink scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Evan Thomas chipped in with 13 points for Hope.

The Flying Dutchmen feel like the are trending in the right direction at an important time of year.

"That is why our guys play basketball," Hope head coach Greg Mitchell said. "There is always a tournament at the end of the season, high school college, whatever and we are just trying to be the best version of ourselves at the end of the season and we are approaching that and that is what it is all about and it is a credit to our guys for just being such great teammates and believing in the culture and who we are and they get rewarded tonight for their effort and that is pretty gratifying."

Hope wraps up the regular season on Saturday at 3 p.m. at home against Kalamazoo.