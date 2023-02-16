Open in App
Spring Lake, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Cumberland County crash

11 days ago

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after one person was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.

Fire officials and police in Spring Lake responded to calls about the crash just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lillington Highway (NC 210). When officials arrived, they found a man lying on the ground behind a small sports car with its hazard lights on in the north bound lanes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene.

The cause and events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

All lanes of NC 210 are closed for investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
