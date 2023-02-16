Open in App
Weber County, UT
Weber County fire damages 4-story building

By Megan Pickett,

11 days ago

WEBER COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A structure fire broke out in west Weber County on Wednesday at an industrial 4-story building out at Compass Minerals .

An employee said they had initially smelled smoke, so they called 911. Because of possible smoke inhalation effects, as a precaution, the employee was taken to a local hospital for observation.

According to Weber Fire District , crews were dispatched to the fire at 5:55 p.m., when the crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke. In order to better focus their firefighting efforts, Weber County Sheriff’s office used drones to locate hotspots in the fire.

Weber Fire District said the fire is currently under investigation by Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s office.

Crews from Hill Airforce Base Little Mountain Fire, Ogden City Fire, Riverdale City Fire, and Weber County Sheriff’s Office, and Weber Fire District all assisted with the fire.

“As always many thanks and much gratitude to all involved. And extra appreciation to Weber County Sheriff’s for their drone usage.” the FB post said. The photos below are courtesy of Weber Fire District.

