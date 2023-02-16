Open in App
Stephen Strasburg suffers setback, no timetable for return

By John Healy,

11 days ago

Do not expect to see Stephen Strasburg back on the mound any time soon.

The Washington Nationals right-hander apparently had a setback in his recovery form thoracic outlet syndrome and has no timetable for a possible return, manager Dave Martinez told reporters on Wednesday.

Strasburg, the former World Series MVP, did not report to spring training and is not on the roster. He had reportedly recently began a throwing program as he looked to return after making just one start in 2022.

The 34-year-old has pitched a total of just 31 1/3 innings and made just eight starts over the last three seasons as he has dealt with various injuries since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract after the 2019 season when he helped lead Washington to a World Series title.

