fox13news.com

Sarasota police use Jiu Jitsu to train mind, body for less violent responses By Kimberly Kuizon, 11 days ago

By Kimberly Kuizon, 11 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. - Police officers in Sarasota are adding another tool to their belt: Jiu Jitsu. It's to help them train their mind and body ...