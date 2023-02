ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team took care of business at home on Wednesday, beating Tioga 86-50.

The Spartans got off to a strong start and continued to grow their lead throughout the contest.

Watch the highlights above!

