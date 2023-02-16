Open in App
Newport News, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Catholic wins TCIS regular season title in 57-53 defeat of Peninsula Catholic

By Brian Parsons,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1e9s_0kp5Lzj000

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The Catholic Crusaders ran their winning streak to 25 games Wednesday night after defeating Peninsula Catholic 57-53.

Catholic (29-2) led 32-17 at halftime before the Knights mounted a second half comeback, only to come up 4 points shy of the win.

The Crusaders were led by C.J. McPherson who had 18 points and 9 rebounds. Josiah Rickards added 16 points for Catholic.

Peninsula Catholic, which had won seven-straight heading into Wednesday’s game, were led by Brayden Mann’s 15 points while Stylz Gardner 14 points for the Knights who drop to 24-6 after the setback.

Both teams now get ready for the TCIS playoffs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
One of the first prisoners in Virginia cleared by DNA remembers his role in history
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Virginia Beach hemp company worried bill will destroy business
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Record-breaking weather means earlier strawberry picking season
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Catholic cruises past Steward 66-47 for TCIS crown
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Lake Taylor earns state tournament berth with dominant win over Lafayette
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
National Women's football champion to host girls football camp at NSU
Norfolk, VA10 hours ago
Menchville, Norview girls advance to 5B region finals
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
ODU closes out regular season with 71-67 win over Marshall
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
MEAC basketball tournaments return to Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Woodside stuns unbeaten Menchville, Maury rallies past Kecoughtan in region semis
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Princess Anne and Green Run boys advance to 5A region finals
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Princess Anne, Salem girls move on to region championship game
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announces 2023 Read With MEac winners
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Menchville, Norview win in 5B region semis
Newport News, VA2 days ago
‘Jersey Shore’ star DJ Pauly D coming to Waterside District
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Williamsburg Voter Registrar proposes changes to precinct boundaries
Williamsburg, VA1 day ago
One injured following shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA7 hours ago
Virginia Beach to host Read Across America event Mar. 3
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Colonial Williamsburg’s First Baptist Church to undergo $3 million restoration
Williamsburg, VA6 hours ago
Blog: A big 48 hour temperature drop into the weekend!
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Judeo-Christian Outreach Center hosts “Coldest Night of the Year”
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
“We need to exercise what her name meant”: Celebrating the life of Amore Wiggins
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man arrested after standoff with officers on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Missing Norfolk teenager found safe
Norfolk, VA22 hours ago
2 displaced following house fire on Keller Ave. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Norfolk Public Schools to start before Labor Day next year for the first time
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Update: 2 injured in Chesapeake crash, Indian River Library closed
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
3 Ocean Lakes High School students arrested; accused of making threatening comments about teacher online
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Rep. Bobby Scott to deliver $800K in community project funds to Portsmouth Health Center
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Poquoson City Public Schools to start 2023-24 school year before Labor Day
Poquoson, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy