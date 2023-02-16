Catholic wins TCIS regular season title in 57-53 defeat of Peninsula Catholic

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – The Catholic Crusaders ran their winning streak to 25 games Wednesday night after defeating Peninsula Catholic 57-53.
Catholic (29-2) led 32-17 at halftime before the Knights mounted a second half comeback, only to come up 4 points shy of the win.
The Crusaders were led by C.J. McPherson who had 18 points and 9 rebounds. Josiah Rickards added 16 points for Catholic.
Peninsula Catholic, which had won seven-straight heading into Wednesday’s game, were led by Brayden Mann’s 15 points while Stylz Gardner 14 points for the Knights who drop to 24-6 after the setback.
Both teams now get ready for the TCIS playoffs.
