Open in App
Anne Arundel County, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Board of Education of Anne Arundel County adopts $1.68 billion operating budget

By Rushaad Hayward,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TfLTg_0kp5JqZD00

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County unanimously adopted the Fiscal Year 2024 operating and capital budget requests to County Executive Steuart Pittman for consideration.

The Board adopted a $1.68 billion operating budget, with $197 million capital budget requests.

One change was made, as recommended by Dr. Mark Bedell in December, adding one constituent services position to serve as the primary liaison between Board members and the community.

Several other adjustments were made to reflect proposals contained in Governor Wes Moore's recently released FY24 budget.

RELATED: Gov. Moore presents 2024 FY budget with focus on education and transportation

The operating budget request is $149.2 million more than the current year's budget.

It allocates $80.8 million for additional compensation for employees, contracted bus drivers, and substitute teachers.

The Board's $197 million FY2024 capital budget request contains $132.4 million for major capital projects that include construction at the following schools, in priority order:

  • West County Elementary School construction, $12.6 million
  • Old Mill Middle School South construction, $37.3 million
  • Center of Applied Technology – North construction, $58.4 million
  • Old Mill Middle School North design/construction, $11.4 million
  • Old Mill High School design/construction, $12.7 million

These requests will be forwarded to Pittman, who will consider them as a part of the overall Fiscal Year 2024 budget recommendation he will deliver to the council in May.

The Council will hold public hearings before finalizing a budget by June 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Anne Arundel County, MD newsLocal Anne Arundel County, MD
Step-father accused of killing step-son over parking dispute in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
School board delays vote to renew Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Protesters call for Howard County auditor to be fired
Columbia, MD3 days ago
State lawmakers consider the future of gas-powered vehicles/election reform
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Feds approve City's $2 million request to fund 'Highway to Nowhere' study
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Proposed redevelopment sparks concerns among Baltimore County residents
White Marsh, MD4 days ago
Initiative to provide public service industry job opportunities for young people
Annapolis, MD5 days ago
State Center COVID testing, vaccine site in Baltimore closing Saturday
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Securing the future of Ellsworth Cemetery
Westminster, MD3 days ago
Muralist creates a vibrant view for East Baltimore community center
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Local activists gather in East Baltimore to support Ukraine
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Federal prosecutors seek to have Marilyn Mosby trial begin on Halloween
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore County leaders walk downtown Towson amid recent violence
Towson, MD4 days ago
New owner to renovate, reopen historic Butchers Hill grocery store
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Westminster couple strives to promote kindness through art
Westminster, MD3 hours ago
Montgomery County Police release video of deadly shooting aboard Metro bus
White Oak, MD3 days ago
Catonsville High student sentenced for 2022 shooting on campus parking lot
Catonsville, MD4 days ago
Officials investigate two fatal fires in Carroll County
Westminster, MD6 days ago
Pair of brothers convicted of 2021 murder outside Owings Mills apartment complex
Owings Mills, MD4 days ago
Three alarm fire at historic Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Former lead attorney for Marilyn Mosby spared contempt charges
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Diablo Doughnuts hosts grand opening at the Beltway Plaza shopping center
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Driver flees after striking, killing Elkton woman crossing the street
Elkton, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy