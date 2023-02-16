Eversource has energy efficient home heating tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Although it feels like spring, winter is not over yet. 22News is working for you with tips from Eversource on how to save some money on that energy bill.

A spokesperson for Eversource says you can do that by being energy efficient. They say when we experience warm-ups like today, opening the curtains and blinds to let the sun in can keep your home warm without using too much energy. Don’t forget to make sure to close curtains and blinds at night to retain the heat you generated from the day.

Bill Stack, an energy efficiency spokesperson at Eversource told 22News, “You want to make sure that vents, baseboards, radiators are not blocked by furniture and rugs so that the airflow will go through properly heat the home.”

Stack adds that through their Mass Save Program, Eversource can conduct an energy assessment of your home. They can also advise on how rebates and incentives can help homeowners invest in being more energy efficient.

