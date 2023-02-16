Open in App
Liberty County, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

HS Bball: 4 more tickets punched to the state tournament

By Joey Lamar,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIlfv_0kp58BbG00

(WSAV) – Four more schools head to the state tournament after the quarterfinal round of the 3-AAA region tournament on Feb. 15. The tournament hosts sites were Long County and Liberty County.

The lone upset of the day happened on the boys’ side. Long County surprised Calvary Day, 56-41. Long County will play the top-seed, Beach, on Friday at Calvary Day. In the other boys’ matchup, Groves overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Savannah Country Day, 51-46.

“Going into the second half,” sophomore guard Tyrone Chisholm said, “he said that we need to play harder. To be honest, we started out kind of slow. I don’t know what it was. He told us to start off on the defensive end and just keep working.”

On the girls’ side, Beach and Long County were in a one-point game late with four minutes remaining. Then Long County went on a run sparked by Adryana Harley. Long County prevailed, 48-42. Long County heads to the state tournament.

“It means a lot because it’s the first time we’ve gone in a long time,” Harley said. “We’ve been wanting this for a very long time. It took a lot. Especially, coming out a little rough in the first half and then really breaking through in the second half. It means a lot. Especially, being seniors.”

In the other girls’ matchup, Liberty County turned up the defensive pressure on St. Vincent’s. Liberty County advanced to the region semifinals, 66-32.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
GHSBB: Calvary Day, Woodville-Tompkins headed to state quarterfinals
Savannah, GA2 days ago
HS Baseball: Big 6th inning propels Richmond Hill past Country Day
Richmond Hill, GA3 days ago
Baker, Broadnax ‘excited’ to host SIAC tournament this weekend
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GHSBB: Liberty County ready for tall task against Mary Persons
Hinesville, GA3 days ago
GHSBB: Hilton Head Christian wins 5th straight state championship
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
Ghost Pirates pick up 16th win of the season
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Gallery: Ramah Jr. Academy 2nd Annual Girls Conference
Savannah, GA14 hours ago
3rd annual DJ’s Day of Giving to honor slain Bluffton teen
Bluffton, SC3 days ago
3 killed in wrong-way crash in Liberty County
Hinesville, GA2 days ago
TODAY’s Winter Escape series coming to Savannah
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Town hall marks 3rd anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Brunswick, GA3 days ago
Gallery: Migrant Equity Gala at The Venue
Savannah, GA14 hours ago
United Way of the Coastal Empire holds largest Read United Day to date
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Pooler to celebrate Arbor Day with free tree giveaway
Pooler, GA12 hours ago
‘Weeping Time’ commemoration set for March 2-6
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SCCPSS names 2024 Teacher of the Year
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Honoring Black History 2023: A WSAV Special
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Here’s what’s happening with the public library in Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill, GA2 days ago
Video shows brawl in front of Savannah City Hall
Savannah, GA6 days ago
Dean Forest Road closure a headache for local business
Savannah, GA3 days ago
1 person dead, Savannah mayor OK after train vs. vehicle crash in Ravenel
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Front Porch hosts inaugural awards luncheon
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Savannah woman charged with DUI after I-16 crash involving GSP
Savannah, GA4 days ago
What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?
Savannah, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy