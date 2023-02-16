HS Bball: 4 more tickets punched to the state tournament

(WSAV) – Four more schools head to the state tournament after the quarterfinal round of the 3-AAA region tournament on Feb. 15. The tournament hosts sites were Long County and Liberty County.

The lone upset of the day happened on the boys’ side. Long County surprised Calvary Day, 56-41. Long County will play the top-seed, Beach, on Friday at Calvary Day. In the other boys’ matchup, Groves overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Savannah Country Day, 51-46.

“Going into the second half,” sophomore guard Tyrone Chisholm said, “he said that we need to play harder. To be honest, we started out kind of slow. I don’t know what it was. He told us to start off on the defensive end and just keep working.”

On the girls’ side, Beach and Long County were in a one-point game late with four minutes remaining. Then Long County went on a run sparked by Adryana Harley. Long County prevailed, 48-42. Long County heads to the state tournament.

“It means a lot because it’s the first time we’ve gone in a long time,” Harley said. “We’ve been wanting this for a very long time. It took a lot. Especially, coming out a little rough in the first half and then really breaking through in the second half. It means a lot. Especially, being seniors.”

In the other girls’ matchup, Liberty County turned up the defensive pressure on St. Vincent’s. Liberty County advanced to the region semifinals, 66-32.