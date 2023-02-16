Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Growing a new green era in Chicago

By Chaundanine OluwoleGaynor Hall,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwWhv_0kp55jo900

CHICAGO — Celebrating Black History Month with the focus on a sustainable future in a rapidly changing climate.

“Our work is so enmeshed with not only one facet of environmental justice, one facet of agriculture, one facet of green energy, but how all of those pieces intersect,” Erika Allen, co-founder of Urban Growers Collective, said.

In this WGN-TV Cover Story, Gaynor Hall, Chaundanine Oluwole, and photojournalist Bradley Piper look at efforts to grow a new green era in Chicago, inspired by Hazel Johnson who is known as the mother of environmental justice.

More information at

“I think the most important thing is that the environmental truth be told,” Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery said. “History is important because we learn from the past so that we can move forward.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Weekend Break: The Spice House in Naperville
Naperville, IL22 hours ago
West Side nonprofits team up to bring ‘Nelson Mandela Center’ to Austin
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black ‘hate group’ remark
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago Daily Almanac
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Chicago Votes helping get people out to vote in 2023 election
Chicago, IL1 day ago
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Meet Asiago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Where to get pepper and egg sandwiches in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Adetomiwa Adebawore: Future Chicago Bear?
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
For 75 years, WGN News has documented Chicago history — one story at a time
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police: No ‘National Day of Hate’ related incidents reported
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
‘Soy amigo de Dios’: Bilingual church service aims to help asylum seekers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago’s 2023 Election Day is Tuesday. Here’s what you should know.
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former Bears WR Sam Hurd released from prison
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois police warn people to be vigilant on ‘National Day of Hate’
Chicago, IL3 days ago
North Side food pantry moving to new space to meet growing need
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Sunday Brunch: GP Italiano in La Grange
La Grange, IL19 hours ago
As war continues, Ukrainian refugees ponder what they left behind
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mayoral candidates making final push 2 days ahead of general election
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Street School with Sarah: The Chicago Grid
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bulls reveal their ‘1966 x Just Don’ collection
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago native Terrence Shannon Jr. helps Illinois rally to beat Northwestern
Champaign, IL2 days ago
PETA offering reward in case of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman standing next to car on Chicago’s South Side shot and killed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 years later, a South Side family is still looking for answers in mother’s disappearance
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Chicago-based Gate to Ukraine sells parts of Russian tank to raise money for Ukrainian families
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Chicagoans mark one year of war in Ukraine
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Campaign stops and where you can find mayoral candidates Sunday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD: 13-year-old shot in Rogers Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 people shot during fight on sidewalk in Logan Square
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago White Sox, Cubs react to new MLB rulebook
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy