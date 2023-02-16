Growing a new green era in Chicago

CHICAGO — Celebrating Black History Month with the focus on a sustainable future in a rapidly changing climate.

“Our work is so enmeshed with not only one facet of environmental justice, one facet of agriculture, one facet of green energy, but how all of those pieces intersect,” Erika Allen, co-founder of Urban Growers Collective, said.

In this WGN-TV Cover Story, Gaynor Hall, Chaundanine Oluwole, and photojournalist Bradley Piper look at efforts to grow a new green era in Chicago, inspired by Hazel Johnson who is known as the mother of environmental justice.

More information at

“I think the most important thing is that the environmental truth be told,” Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery said. “History is important because we learn from the past so that we can move forward.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.