‘It was a fully engulfed fire’: Bodycam footage shows Bradford County deputy saving 2 from house fire By Zitlali Solache, 11 days ago

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County deputy was on patrol Tuesday morning when he was called to a home that was covered in flames ...