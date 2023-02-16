Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

One killed Wednesday afternoon in Northland crash on I-435: Kansas City police

By Bill Lukitsch,

11 days ago

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 435 in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Around 3:40 p.m., Kansas City crash investigators responded to the highway just north of Northeast 53rd Street as KCPD officers and Missouri Highway troopers were on the scene of a life-threatening crash, according to a bureau report from the Shoal Creek Patrol Division.

Investigators found that the driver and sole occupant of a Nissan Murano was headed north on I-435 and “for unknown reasons” went off the left side of the roadway, entering the center median. The driver struck a drainage culvert, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its side, according to police.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday. The death marked the sixth traffic fatality in Kansas City so far in 2023, according to KCPD .

