‘I like to be aggressive’: Flores brings strategy to Vikings

By Grant Sweeter,

11 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KELO) — The Minnesota Vikings made it official on Wednesday, as they held the introductory press conference for new defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

The 41-year-old was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

In those three seasons, the Dolphins went 24-25, but saw their defense improve each year.

Flores spent last season as the linebackers coach in Pittsburgh and now he’s set to bring his style to Minneapolis.

“By nature, I like to be aggressive, not reckless. There’s a method to the madness. There’s a rhyme and reason,” Flores said.

“He’s already had a positive impact here in the short term. I can’t wait to get him around our players. Ultimately, there is nobody better to bring here as we continue to chase that championship standard,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

