Lower Richland, Lexington roll in SC playoffs. Plus, how other local teams fared

Jo Jo English didn’t get a playoff win in his return to coach his alma mater in his first season, but he got one in Year Two.

Lower Richland used a big third quarter to defeat North Charleston, 62-46, on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Diamond Hornets will travel to Manning on Friday for a second round game.

It was LR’s first playoff win since 2020 and first for English at his former school in his second season as coach. The Diamond Hornets lost to Daniel at home in the first round last year.

Lower Richland and North Charleston were tied at halftime, 24-24, but the Diamond Hornets outscored the Cougars, 18-2, in the third to lead 42-26.

“I told them if they don’t play better defense, take care of basketball, then their season would be over with. Take up your uniforms, clean out your locker, go home,” English said of his halftime message. “They have to take individual responsibility and accountability as a team. ... It is a learning process with this group right here, but ultimately we got the win so we are happy.”

Center Alex Atkinson scored 19 points and Shib Brown added 15 in the win.

Other highlights from Wednesday:

▪ South Carolina signee MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 33 points as top-ranked Keenan rolled in the first round of Class 2A girls playoffs. The Raiders host Saluda on Friday.

▪ Cam Scott scored 26 points to lead Lexington boys past JL Mann, 77-53, to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Wildcats will host Rock Hill/Spartanburg on Saturday.

▪ Two area teams pulled off road upsets. Dreher won at Philiip Simmons, 34-29, in the Class 3A boys playoffs. River Bluff girls defeated Carolina Forest, 57-49, in the Class 5A playoffs. It was just the third Gators playoff win in school history.

▪ AC Flora boys and Blythewood girls lost in overtime, while Westwood boys lost on a last-second shot to South Florence, 49-48.

Boys Playoff Scores

Class 5A

Lexington 77, JL Mann 53

K: Kaleb Evans 18, Figueroa 2, Bell 2, Cam Scott 26, Jaxon Prunty 19, Maxwell 2, Campbell 4, Byrd 2, Franklin 2

Class 4A

Irmo 79, North Myrtle Beach 34

I: Brandon Crawford 17, Jonathan White 17, Madden Collins 14, Brand 8, Summons 7, Mason Collins 6, Hopkins 4, Albritton 4, Tucker 2.

South Florence 49, Westwood 48

W: Arden Conyers 24, KJ Rowan 11, Balkman 7, Bell 4, Walters 2.. SF: Valerie 2, Jamarie Brown 15, Gamble 4, McMillian 6, Dashad McFadden 10, Davis 2, Moorer 2, Lesane 2, Robinson 6

Lucy Beckham 54, Richland Northeast 50

RNE: Marques Smith 20, Zackery Watkins 11, Jaylen Tillman 11

Hartsville 47, AC Flora 40 (OT)

H: Xavion Robinson 18, Kameron Foman 15, DeAndre Huggins 10, Crawley 4. ACF: Cooper Wiley 11, Christopher Parker 11, Maxwell-Timms 8, Willard 8, Jackson 3.

Ridge View 77, Hilton Head Island 47

RV: Korrie Corbett 24, Jayden Pretty 13, Yale Davis 11, Smith 9, McDaniel 7, Stephens 4, Smith 3, Staley 3, McClary 2, Perez 1.

Wilson 73, Lugoff-Elgin 52

LE: Jeremiah McCain 12, Damon Howey 11, Chivers 9, Golden 6, Goings 5, Quiros 4, Mumford 4, Hutto 1. W: Merel Burgess 24, Tristan Thompson 17, Xavier Brown 10, Josh Leonard 10, Green 7, B. Thompson 3, J. Brown 2

Class 3A

Dreher 34, Philip Simmons 29

D: Moss 9, Lominack 8, Tucker 6.

Manning 72, Camden 67

C: Izzy Macklin 36, Nyrell Stratford 12, Wilson 8, Crim 4, Simon 3, Doby 2, Hunter 2. M: Justin Daniels 49, Jeh Qwyuan Hilton 12, Jeffrey 5, E. Bannister 4, Green 2.

Lower Richland 62, North Charleston 46

NC: Grant 5, Baldwin 5, Simpson 13, Gadsden 3, Cobb-Willis 9, Jordan 4, Williams 2, Baldwin 3. LR: Overton 8, James 4, Shib Brown 15, Alex Atkinson 19, Matthew Butler 10, Mays 6.

Beaufort 77, Brookland-Cayce 50

BE: Sully Gay 24, Samari Bonds 20, Michael Dennison 14

Girls Playoff Scores

Class 5A

Mauldin 73, Chapin 21

Byrnes 66, Blythewood 62 (OT)

Lexington 56, JL Mann 26

L: Lindsay Garner 20, Izzy Saville 11, Green 9

Spring Valley 64, Fort Mill 47

SV: Lauren Crosland 28, JaiDah Liebert 13

Sumter 66, White Knoll 27

Dutch Fork 48, Goose Creek 32

DF:Hillary Offing 21, Aaliyah Lee 11, Spratley 6, Anderson 4, Jackson 2, Monroe 2, Cheeseboro 2. GC: Moss 8, McGee 5, Mclemore 5, Miller 4, Barr 3, Curtis 3, Brown 2, Madison 2

River Bluff 57, Carolina Forest 49

RB: Riddle 3, Baker 2, Meghan Tucker 7, Caroline Tucker 4, Jaden Tucker 19, Violette 2, Tifre 4, Johnson 6. CF: Morant 1, Hoffman 8, Legette 2, Paysuer 9, Miracle McLean 10, Davis 7, Durkin 2

Class 2A

Mid-Carolina 61, Batesburg-Leesville 48

MC: Brooks 5, Brea Boyd 14, Bowers 2, Shepherd 7, Stewart 6, Wilbanks 4, Sims 6, Haylee Gunter 17

Gray Collegiate 83, Greer Middle College 21

GC: Maliyiah Mason 16, Diamond Tatum 13, Jordan Mintz 12, Kadence Walker-Lee 12

Keenan 93, Liberty 30

L: Floyd 2, Holiday 3, Caldwell 3, Roberts 3, Genett 2, King 6, Freeman 3, Patterson 3, Zellers 5. K: Teirra Griffin 13, Kennedy 9, Kristen Brown 10, Hicks 10, MiLaysia Fulwiley 33, Sutton 6, Samaya Johnson 11, Grooms 1

Saluda 64, Pelion 22

S: Jessica Means 36

Blacksburg 63, Newberry 46

Silver Bluff 56, Eau Claire 42

Fairfield Central 57, Strom Thurmond 36

Class A

Calhoun Falls 53, CA Johnson 25