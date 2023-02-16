Adult, child hospitalized after being rescued from burning Henrico townhome

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were rescued from a townhouse fire in Henrico's West End on Wednesday night.

One adult and a child were rescued from the home on Shore View Drive near Gayton Elementary School. The two are now being treated at VCU Medical Center.

"Early activation of 911 really made a difference in getting us here quickly. Our crews were aggressive, getting inside of the structure with a hose line and really working to locate the victims as quickly as possible. Our truck company, rescue companies, did a great job getting in fast," Chief Jackson Baynard with the Henrico Fire Department said.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. At this time, it is unknown if the adult and child or related.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .