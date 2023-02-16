Open in App
Henrico County, VA
See more from this location?
WTVR CBS 6

Adult, child hospitalized after being rescued from burning Henrico townhome

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdVMx_0kp50qdN00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were rescued from a townhouse fire in Henrico's West End on Wednesday night.

One adult and a child were rescued from the home on Shore View Drive near Gayton Elementary School. The two are now being treated at VCU Medical Center.

"Early activation of 911 really made a difference in getting us here quickly. Our crews were aggressive, getting inside of the structure with a hose line and really working to locate the victims as quickly as possible. Our truck company, rescue companies, did a great job getting in fast," Chief Jackson Baynard with the Henrico Fire Department said.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. At this time, it is unknown if the adult and child or related.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henrico County, VA newsLocal Henrico County, VA
Police: Missing woman in Henrico's East End found safe
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Person killed after shots fired report in Richmond leads police to crashed car
Richmond, VA13 hours ago
Fire damages Richmond market
Richmond, VA1 hour ago
Man's body found in woods line at Pine Camp
Richmond, VA1 day ago
How this Richmond-area family's home was built in less than a day
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Police investigating connection between 2 deaths in Richmond's Hillside Court
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Chesterfield leader to family of student who died: 'Our thoughts are with you'
Chesterfield, VA3 days ago
Henrico Humane Society's Pet Expo returns to Richmond Raceway Complex
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Army veteran’s group gives away 25 more adaptive bikes
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Ironclad coffee flying into Richmond airport
Richmond, VA1 hour ago
Superheroes surprise kids at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Richmond, VA2 days ago
'See that smile on her face' at 1st-ever daddy-daughter dance in Petersburg
Petersburg, VA1 day ago
Flying Squirrels to host block party with chance to snap up single-game tickets
Richmond, VA9 hours ago
From artist to activist: Small town painter is helping change his community
Blackstone, VA4 days ago
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond has 1st Black president in 70-year history
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Richmond leaders discuss what to do with historic Black cemeteries
Richmond, VA4 days ago
BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese restaurant now open in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Hip-hop legend visits Richmond school to encourage students to explore science
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Morning fog, then mostly cloudy with showers later
Richmond, VA1 day ago
The important reason Richmond's last Black credit union is hosting trolley tour
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Celebrating National Margarita Day in Central Virginia
Richmond, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy