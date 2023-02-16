Open in App
Pueblo, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man sentenced to 10 years for multiple robberies

By Ashley Eberhardt,

11 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for his involvement in two separate robberies in September of 2022, including one at a Pueblo West bank.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 34-year-old Dennis Triggs pleaded guilty in January 2023 to two robberies: one on Sept. 26, 2022 at the U.S. Bank located inside a Pueblo West Safeway, and another on Sept. 18, 2022 at JR’s Country Store on South Prairie Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery

PCSO said detectives with the Special Investigations Unit investigated the bank robbery and identified Triggs as the suspect in that incident. PCSO said detectives arrested Triggs on Sept. 29, 2022 after they located him at a North Side store.

After comparing photos of the U.S. Bank robbery suspect and the JR’s Country Store robbery, PCSO said Triggs was also identified as the suspect in that incident. The Sheriff’s Office requested charges be brought forth on both robberies.

"I commend the detectives for their thorough investigative work, which led to them quickly
identifying a suspect and taking him into custody,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.

Triggs has been in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest in September.

