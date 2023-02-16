KCMO Public Works crews ready for road cleanup after parade cleanup

Road crews are already gearing up for a long night after spending hours cleaning up after the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

Micheal Shaw with KCMO Public Works said road crews have been on standby until now.

"Any kind of wind blows either direction it could be up to three inches," Shaw said. "So not preparing is preparing to fail, so we're going to be prepared for the worst-case scenario," Shaw said.

Meg Ralph with the City of Overland Park said storms like those forecast can be unpredictable and hard to treat.

"Keeping an eye on things, keeping an eye on that rain," she said. "This is one of those storms that can be tricky for us because we don't want the treatment to wash off the streets."

Crews will be out overnight treating roads to prevent any buildup of ice or snow.

"We know we're going to have a lot of partying this evening so we really, really want people to be safe and be mindful of what you're doing out there because the weather will turn this evening," Shaw said.

The work by crews on parade cleanup and a quick switch to snow removal is a small price to pay for a Super Bowl win, Shaw said.

"It's a challenge for us no doubt, but you know it doesn't happen all the time, so we're up for the challenge and that's the least we can do for a Super Bowl victory," Shaw said. "So if that's what we gotta do, you bring the rings, we bring the clean," Shaw said.

