Mccracken County, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local leaders say easier access to Narcan could save lives; FDA panel approves greater access over the counter

By Jane Kim, Randall Barnes,

11 days ago
PADUCAH — A major step forward in the fight against overdose deaths. Wednesday, advisors for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed over-the-counter sales of...
