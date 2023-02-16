With NCAA Tournament hopes on line, Kentucky basketball secures key win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Kentucky played like a team with its season on the line Wednesday.

It’s not far from the truth. The end of the regular season is drawing ever closer, while the Wildcats’ opportunities to prove they’re worthy of an NCAA Tournament bid are dwindling.

That’s why Wednesday’s 71-68 win over Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum was so important. Prior to the road victory against the Bulldogs, the Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) had only one win in a Quad 1 game — the contests that are the most crucial factor in determining a team's NCAA worthiness. That victory came more than a month ago, at then-No. 5 Tennessee . In one night, UK doubled its Quad 1 win total on the season.

Kentucky's John Calipari credited the gritty win, in part, to taking a page from his past. Specifically, his days as the coach at UMass. Following Kentucky's loss to Georgia last week, Calipari said he told the Wildcats a story about a Minutemen team without its best big man, Harper Williams. Calipari shifted around the UMass lineup, and gutted out a win on the road at Rutgers.

It's what Calipari wanted to see his UK squad do Wednesday.

"The biggest thing I've been talking to them about them is, 'Refuse to lose. Just refuse to lose. And you may run out of time. But refuse to lose. You just keep fighting,'" Calipari said.

Calipari's players heeded his words.

“We’re in a hole right now, and we’re going to dig out of it — best believe we’re going to dig out of it," senior forward Jacob Toppin said. "We’re a great group of guys (who are) going to stick together, and we’re going to continue to fight ’til the end, no matter the outcome."

Freshman forward Chris Livingston also noted that Calipari's call to arms was the only thing the Wildcats talked about in the second half. He and his teammates, Livingston said, were telling each other they had to refuse to lose.

"And when it hit four minutes," Livingston said, "we said to each other, ‘It’s winning time.’ It’s that time of the season.”

Mississippi State (17-9, 5-8), which had its five-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday's defeat, knows all too well the feelings its foe was experiencing. Just like the Wildcats, the Bulldogs entered Wednesday’s contest on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Losing at home to Kentucky, while not a devastating blow to its hopes, wasn’t what MSU had hoped for heading into the game — especially considering that, for the second consecutive outing , UK had a short-handed roster, with senior guards CJ Fredrick (ribs) and Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) out with injuries.

Every member of the Wildcats' starting five — guards Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves along with forwards Toppin, Livingston and Oscar Tshiebwe — played at least 32 minutes Wednesday.

Despite its lack of depth, Kentucky secured a win for the first time since Feb. 4, when it beat Florida at Rupp Arena .

After falling behind MSU 5-2, UK ripped off a 7-0 run and didn’t look back the rest of the first half, taking a 36-35 lead into intermission.

The Wildcats nearly had more breathing room at the break. Out of a timeout, Toppin sank a 3 to extend the Wildcats' advantage to 36-32 with 3.3 seconds remaining. Toppin said the play drawn up in the huddle called for Tshiebwe to receive the ball in the post.

"But that didn't work," said Toppin, who scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, with that triple his only attempt from distance. "So I saw the time was running down, and every shot that I shot today felt good. So as soon as it left my hand, I knew it was good."

The four-point lead was short-lived: Just before the halftime buzzer sounded, Bulldog forward Cameron Matthews attempted a desperation heave — and his prayer was answered.

Matthews’ shot from well behind the 3-point line banked in to trim the hosts' deficit to a single point.

MSU scored six of the first eight points in the second half to take a 41-40 lead with 16:07 to play.

But the Bulldogs didn’t lead again.

Kentucky took control in the next eight minutes, going on a 16-2 run to jump out to a 56-43 advantage. Mississippi State went down swinging, though, trimming its deficit to as few as one with 3.8 seconds remaining before Kentucky finally put away the win — in large part because of clutch shooting at the free-throw line in the final 10 seconds. The Wildcats made five of their six attempts in that span.

The Wildcats shot 75% (15 for 20) overall.

"It's how you win games," Calipari said. "I've had some of the worst free-throw shooting teams in history, but they made shots in the last four or five minutes. So we shot 80% in that time. Hopefully that's what this team is."

A well-balanced effort powered the Wildcats to the road victory, with four starters recording double-digit point totals, led by Tshiebwe’s 18 to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds. Toppin had 16 points, while Reeves ended with 14. Livingston finished with 13.

Yet it was the starter who struggled most offensively who was the player Calipari mentioned first in his postgame press conference.

"We had one guy go 1 for 13 and we won the game," said Calipari, referring to Wallace. "He went 1 for 13. ... But he had 11 assists and he defended. And the biggest rebounds, Cason came up with. "

He also praised another member of the Wildcats' 2023 class: Livingston. The coach said the 6-foot-6 Ohio native "was an all-star" Wednesday. Calipari was particularly proud how Livingston bounced back in the final 20 minutes. With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Calipari removed Livingston from the game after he committed one turnover — and narrowly avoided another.

"I took him out and I said, 'You're fine. But what, am I going to let you turn another one over? Just settle down at halftime and come out and play,'" Calipari said. "And he did."

Livingston scored all 13 of his points in the second half, nailing all six free throws he attempted. The pep talk, Livingston said, is exactly what he needed to hear.

"That's just how Cal is: holding me to a high standard, being hard on me, expecting much more out of myself than what I'm doing in the game," Livingston said.

It's the same way Calipari talks to his team as a whole — a group he believes is far better than its record suggests.

Now he just needs his players to acquire that mentality.

"There are a lot of teams rooting against us, because people don't want to play us in that (NCAA) tournament," said Calipari. "I've got a good team. I'm just trying to convince them of that."

