The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 drawing. Lottery jackpot at $57 million

The Powerball jackpot is slowly rising. Will this drawing produce a winner?

The numbers have been drawn for the Wednesday, Feb. 15 lottery jackpot, worth an estimated $57 million with a cash option of $30.1 million.

Powerball winning numbers

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers are 31, 32, 54, 60, 63, and the Powerball was 12. The Power Play was 4X.

How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?

The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:

Powerball only — $4

Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4

Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7

Match 3 white numbers only — $7

Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100

Match 4 white numbers only — $100

Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000

Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Recent Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:

$185.3 million — Feb. 14, 2022; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27, 2022; Arizona.

$366.7 million — June 29, 2022; Vermont.

$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania.

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas.'

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

How to play Powerball

A quick guide on how to play powerball:

