Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The El Paso Times

Watch: El Paso police update after response to Cielo Vista Mall shooting

By Aaron A. Bedoya, El Paso Times,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McxfJ_0kp4vwii00

El Paso police plan to update the ongoing shooting investigation that left one dead and three injured at Cielo Vista Mall Wednesday evening.

"We have one person in custody," El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference. One more person might be involved as well but has not been detained, he added. No description of the outstanding suspect was available.

"We don't have any active shooters at this time," Gomez said. "All we know right now that it's isolated to Cielo Vista Mall."

He said the shooting was inside the mall, but could not confirm it was at the food court.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy