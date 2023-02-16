Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke respond to Cielo Vista Mall shooting

A person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening inside Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso police confirmed.

A large police presence remained at the mall Wednesday night. The public is asked by police officials to stay away from the area.

"We don't have any active shooters at this time," El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference. "All we know right now that it's isolated to Cielo Vista Mall."

Cellphone videos posted on social media showed customers running out of the mall into the parking lot as police rushed to the scene.

Cielo Vista Mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. The shooting comes a week after the Walmart shooter pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges in the mass shooting.

Here's how the El Paso community and state leaders responded.

Texas Gov. Abbott, US Rep. Escobar, and others respond

Beto O'Rourke responds to Cielo Vista Mall shooting

Beto O'Rourke tweeted the following Wednesday evening, "This shooting at Cielo Vista is painful for El Paso, especially the families of those killed at the nearby Walmart in 2019.

"I dont know the details yet. But what I do know is that I love this town and I will do everything I can to stop this from happening again."

El Paso leaders respond to Cielo Vista shooting

El Paso residents, nation's response