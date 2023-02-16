Laingsburg boys basketball takes big step toward CMAC title with victory over P-W

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg boys basketball coaches staff wanted to see more out of Jacob Essenberg in a few areas this winter.

That included some work on defense and with his communication on the court.

Essenberg has responded.

And the senior has been among the key components for the Division 3 No. 2-ranked Wolfpack, who remain unbeaten after 17 games. Essenberg continued to make his presence felt for Laingsburg on Wednesday night in a key 65-55 victory over Pewamo-Westphalia in a CMAC contest.

Essenberg was among four players in double figures for the Wolfpack (17-0, 10-0) and finished with 11 points and made plenty of other contributions.

"I can't say enough about Jacob," Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said. "That kid has been unreal. We challenged him. He's responded in every way a kid could respond. I'm just super proud of him. He finds ways to get to the rim, he's a heck of a defender and he's a good athlete."

Essenberg scored five points in the fourth quarter to help Laingsburg fend off P-W (12-4, 8-2) as it made its push.

"I just play my game and come in and try not to be too nervous in a big game like this," Essenberg said. "I just play and share the ball and just do my job."

Essenberg was joined in double figures by Zander Woodruff, who had a team-high 18 points for Laingsburg. Eli Woodruff finished with 14 points and Ty Randall added 11 points to help the Wolfpack take a big step toward a CMAC title.

Wednesday's win gave Laingsburg a two-game lead over the Pirates with four CMAC contests remaining. Laingsburg concludes CMAC play with road games against Bath and Dansville followed by home matchups with Potterville and Saranac over the next few weeks.

"We've got the utmost respect for the teams in our league so it means a ton that we're able to battle and compete for that league title," Morrill said. "We are right now in a good position.

"We don't take that lightly. Winning our league is a big deal and it has been a couple years for us."

Laingsburg led by as much as 16 before P-W made its push behind Jamison Eklund, who finished with a game-high 31 points. The Pirates got as close as six in the late stages before Laingsburg wrapped up the win at the free-throw line.

