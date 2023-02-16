'Way smarter': Bears use brains to capture Regional wrestling title

ALLEN PARK – Martre Pearson injured a knee in last weekend's Individual District Wrestling Tournament.

That might have been a good thing.

Because he was less than 100 percent, Pearson slowed down and used his mind more than his athletic ability Wednesday. The result was one of the biggest victories of the season for Jefferson.

“I wrestled way smarter than I've ever wrestled before," Pearson said. “The coaches are always telling me to wrestle smarter. I finally listened to them.”

Jefferson and Allen Park were tied 24-24 with three matches left in the finals of the Division 2 Regional that Allen Park hosted Wednesday night.

Pearson took the mat for his 165-pound match against Braylon Orsette with a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

“I beat him last weekend, but anything can happen,” Pearson said. “I knew I had to do it for my team.”

Pearson gutted out a 12-2 major decision, then Seth Minney followed with a pin at 175 that clinched a 34-30 Bear win and a third straight trip to the state quarterfinals.

“He should listen to us all the time,” Jefferson coach Ryan Nadeau said with a laugh when told what Pearson said about listening to the coaches. “Martre is kind of like that. He does great some things where he scores a lot of points, then he can end up in horrible positions.”

The strategy Pearson used Wednesday was more in keeping with the philosophy of the coaches.

“We like to grind it out and get deep into the match because we know we are in shape,” Nadeau said. “We like to drag them into the deep end and see if they can swim.”

Minney was happy to see Pearson join the swim club.

“We don’t need him to do those big throws,” he said. “We like to grind it out. We are comfortable in the back end of matches. That’s where we like to be.”

Minney didn’t get deep into his match in the finals Wednesday, delivering a pin in the second period that gave the Bears an insurmountable lead that allowed them to forfeit the final match.

“I just went out there and did what I do every time,” he said. “There was no pressure. If you go out there scared, you’re lost.”

Pearson knew that once he won his match the Bears were headed back to Kalamazoo for the state quarterfinals on Feb. 24.

“I knew we had it,” he said. “I knew Seth would get it done. I trust Seth 100 percent.”

The Bears started slowly.

Their only points in the first seven matches came on a void and a major decision by Tyler Vanderpool (113). Jefferson was down 24-10 after the 132-pound match.

A fall by Ryder Mulherin (138) started the comeback, then John Allen (144) and Carter Simota recorded a major decision to tie the score.

“We knew that would happen,” Nadeau said of the early deficit. “They have some really good little guys. We were down by 18 when we wrestled them before.”

Jefferson had no trouble with Trenton in the semifinals, rolling to a 61-8 win. The Bears led 52-0 before Trenton managed a point.

Minney (190), Nathan Masserant (215), Issac Masserant (120), Ty Rose (126), John Allen (138), Carter Simota (144), Kameron Woiderski (157), and Pearson (165) all had pins while Gabe Hall (285) earned a major decision and Daniel Allen (106) and Mulherin (132) won.

Jefferson will take an 18-1 record to Kalamazoo.

“Three times in a row, a threepeat,” Pearson said.

The Bears’ only dual-meet loss of the season was a one-point setback against Lake Fenton.

“I am so proud of every one of these guys,” Nadeau said. “All they have done all year is win. We’ve won almost every tournament we’ve been in and when we haven’t, we usually finished in the top three with Dundee or Bedford ahead of us.”

Wednesday’s Regional title carried a bit of personal satisfaction for Nadeau, who had the pressure of replacing his former boss Mike Humphrey as head coach this season. It was Humphrey who guided the Bears to Regional titles the past two years.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t (pressure),” Nadeau said. “You don’t want to be the guy who comes in and have it fall apart.”

