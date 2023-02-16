Sixers star Joel Embiid can't guarantee he plays in All-Star game

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–The All-Star break is here on the NBA calendar. It’s time to sit back and relax a bit before attacking the final stretch of the season and into the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is set to play in the All-Star game on Sunday in Utah and the big fella will now be starting in the game as an injury replacement.

After scoring 29 points with 14 rebounds and five assists in a 118-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Embiid did say that he can’t guarantee that he plays in the game on Sunday. He has been dealing with left foot soreness and he has been listed as questionable almost every game for the past few weeks.

“I’m not sure,” said Embiid. “I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks or month. I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff, but I feel like I’ve reached the point where, yeah, I really need to follow the doctor’s advice and miss.”

Embiid has been dealing with this left foot soreness for the majority of the season and it’s something that he feels like he needs to rest in order to be at his best down the stretch of the season.

“Back then, he said I should have been sitting for two weeks,” the big fella added. “So I’m gonna see how the next few days goes and go from there.”